Peking Duk tease new single with The Wombats

Peking Duk will release a single with The Wombats this Friday (October 30), according to a teaser video shared to the duo’s social media.

“This Friday. U guessed it – The Wombats and ur boys xx,” Peking Duk wrote in the caption of their post last night (October 26).

The single appears to be titled ‘Nothing To Love About Love’ and is available for pre-save now.

The track will be Peking Duk’s second official release of the year. It will follow on from ‘Move’, their collaboration with Alisa Xayalith of The Naked And Famous.

Reuben Styles, one half of the electronic duo, has spent 2020 working on his side project, Y.O.G.A. An acronym for ‘You’re Only Great Always’, Y.O.G.A. debuted with the single ‘Your Devotion’ earlier this month. The project’s eponymous debut EP hit shelves on Friday (October 23).

‘Nothing To Love About Love’ looks to be The Wombats’ first release of the year, having kept relatively quiet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Frontman Matthew Murphy has used 2020 to develop his own solo material, released under the moniker Love Fame Tragedy.

Murphy has released an EP and a full-length album under the name this year. The album, entitled ’Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave’, earned a four-star review from NME.

“You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more hook-laden and enjoyable catalogue of breakdowns and anxieties this year – this is arguably the definitive 2020 album,” the review read.