Peking Duk, The Jungle Giants and more to play Grapevine Gathering 2021

Peking Duk, The Jungle Giants and more will take the stage at the 2021 edition of Grapevine Gathering this October.

The touring festival will play wineries in Western Australia, New South Wales and Victoria and is set to feature an all-Australian lineup.

Vera Blue, The Veronicas, San Cisco, CC:DISCO!, King Stingray, Rest For The Wicked and more will perform alongside the aforementioned acts.

Advertisement

Grapevine Gathering is booked in for three consecutive Saturdays in October. The festival will stop into Sandalford Estate in Western Australia’s Swan Valley on October 2.

It’ll then head east for the Hunter Valley event, set to take place at Roche Estate on October 9. The tour will wrap up at Rochford Wines in the Yarra Valley on October 16.

See the full lineup below.

Pre-sale registration is open now and will close on February 24 at 3pm AEDT/12pm AWST. Pre-sale will commence later that day, from 6pm AEDT/3pm AWST. General tickets are on sale from 12pm AEDT/9am AWST on February 25.

The 2020 incarnation of Grapevine Gathering was cancelled in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Two Door Cinema Club, Flight Facilities, Mallrat and more featured at the 2019 edition.

The full Grapevine Gathering 2021lineup is:

Advertisement

Peking Duk

The Jungle Giants

Vera Blue

The Veronicas

San Cisco

CC:DISCO!

King Stingray

Rest For The Wicked

+ More TBA