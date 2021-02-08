Watch Peking Duk and Tommy Trash’s ‘Lil Bit’ video, starring a kung fu janitor

Peking Duk and Tommy Trash have shared the music video for their collaborative single ‘Lil Bit’.

The artists dropped the track in December and have teamed up with kung fu champion/TikTok star Chang Xing Liang for its music video.

In a post to their social media last night, Peking Duk said they were “absolutely over the moon” to share the video.

Ryan Sauer, who worked on the band’s clips for ‘Reprisal’ and ‘Wasted’, directed the clip. Watch it below:

Liang was a national Wushu champion between 1979 and 1986. During that time, he also served as the captain of the Beijing Wushu Team. Under his leadership, the team won several championships and gold medals.

Liang’s skills were discovered via his daughter Zara’s TikTok account. Their videos have amassed over 27 million likes.

‘Lil Bit’ was Peking Duk’s third single for 2020. It followed on from ‘Move’ and ‘Nothing To Love About Love’, the duo’s respective collaborations with Alisa Xayalith and The Wombats. The latter charted at #50 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2020.

On January 30, Peking Duk performed a DJ set as part of Sunset Piazza’s opening weekend in Sydney.

The new pop-up venue will host live performances throughout February and March, with Alex The Astronaut, Allday and Kwame among the artists to have performed there already.

Tommy Trash, meanwhile, most recently dropped two remixes of ‘Bridged By A Lightwave’ by deadmau5 and Kiesza in December.