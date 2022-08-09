Peking Duk, Vera Blue, Confidence Man and more announced for second FOTSUN of 2022

Festival Of The Sun (aka FOTSUN) will return to Port Macquarie this December, with a line-up topped by Peking Duk, Vera Blue, Cosmo’s Midnight and Confidence Man.

There’s 26 names billed in the first announcement, with more due to be announced in the coming months. This edition of FOTSUN is heavy on indie rock, with Alex The Astronaut, Pacific Avenue, The Terrys and The Dreggs listed under the headliners. They’re joined by Eliza & The Delusionals and Stumps, while highlights from the rest include Nyxen, Felivand, Teenage Dads, South Summit, Good Lekker and Mild West.

As per usual, the camping festival will be held over three days at the Port Macquarie Breakwall Holiday Park, running from December 8 to 10. Camping will be free, with BYO alcohol permitted, and all punters given full access to the beach where the site is located. It’s an 18+ event, however families are welcome, with children under 12 given free entry to the entire festival.

Tickets go on sale at midday on Thursday (August 11) with a range of accomodation packages and payment plans available – find more details on those here.

December’s edition will mark the first time FOTSUN has taken place in 2022. The festival last ran in May, after being postponed from December of 2021. It marked the festival’s first iteration since 2019, with the 2020 edition cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. When it did return to Breakwall, FOTSUN’s first 2022 event featured a line-up sporting Hermitude, BENEE, Middle Kids, The Chats, Genesis Owusu and more.

In a press statement, FOTSUN director Simon Luke said: “After a rocky few years and an awesome revival of FOTSUN in Autumn this year, I definitely have a taste to have FOTSUN back in its rightful place and make this one the best year yet.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring FOTSUN to punters near and far this December, and offer a safe and open space for people to enjoy music and creativity in the dream location of the mid North Coast. This lineup is full of talent and pure fun, and we can’t wait for ticket holders to see what we have in store for them this year at our boutique BYO festival.”

The full line-up for FOTSUN’s December 2022 edition is:

Peking Duk

Vera Blue

Cosmo’s Midnight

Confidence Man

Alex The Astronaut

Pacific Avenue

The Terrys

The Dreggs

Eliza & The Delusionals

Stumps

Benson

Nyxen

Felivand

Teenage Dads

Rum Jungle

South Summit

Caroline & Claude

Full Flower Moon Band

Good Lekker

Aston

Holiday

Scuffs

Mild West

The Colliflowers

Mikk

Psychoda