Peking Duk’s Reuben Styles launches Y.O.G.A side project, drops debut single

Reuben Styles of Peking Duk has launched his new project, Y.O.G.A, with the release of a new single, ‘Your Devotion’.

Y.O.G.A. – an acronym for You’re Only Great Always – plan to drop their self-titled debut EP on October 23.

Listen to ‘Your Devotion’ below:

Advertisement

“I’ll be releasing plenty of music with the project, but I also want to use it to create spaces where we can talk about mental health, share art and come together to support and uplift each other,” Styles said of Y.O.G.A. in a press release.

“It’s about working through the bad and celebrating the good.

“I want You’re Only Great Always to be a form of antidote to the smoke and mirrors that people are using to pretend everything is wonderful – something real, where we can be honest and put it all on the table.”

Styles has spent most of the year working on Y.O.G.A.’s debut EP but has also released new music with Peking Duk.

The duo dropped their latest single, ‘Move’, in January, featuring Alisa Xayalith of The Naked And Famous. Peking Duk followed up that release with the quarantine-inspired track ‘Isolation’.

Advertisement

In September, it was announced that Peking Duk would perform in the Brisbane and Perth legs of the Factory Summer Festival. The touring festival will also feature Ruel, Vera Blue, The Presets and more.