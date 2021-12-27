PENTAGON teases comeback with cinematic trailer

K-pop boyband PENTAGON are set to make their much-awaited return with new music next month.

At midnight KST on December 27, the boyband unveiled a minute-long trailer video titled ‘Find Something New’ in anticipation of their upcoming release. The clip follows the members of PENTAGON as they lounge in bedrooms and bathtubs. “Found something new. Don’t hesitate,” one of them whispers in a voiceover.

This upcoming project will be PENTAGON’s first to feature eldest member Jinho since he completed his compulsory military service in November. However, the release will also likely not feature leader Hui, who enlisted in February.

The details surrounding the project, such as its release date and format, have yet to be revealed but are expected in the coming weeks.

The as-yet-unnamed project will mark the boyband’s first release in over half a year, following their March mini-album ‘LOVE or TAKE’ and its title track ‘DO or NOT’. The song was written and composed by members Hui and Wooseok, with help from South Korean producer NATHAN for the composition and arrangement of the song.

In August, PENTAGON members Wooseok, Kino and Yuto dropped their digital single ‘Ceberus’, which marked their first-ever release as a subunit. The group’s rapper, Wooseok, had previously shared that it was a “really new and different experience”.

He added that the trio would spontaneously come up with ideas as the music video shoot progressed. “Every moment that we spent filming together was really fun,” he concluded.