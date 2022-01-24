NewsMusic News

PENTAGON unveil sleek music video for new single, ‘Feelin’ Like’

Jinho has finally returned from his long hiatus

By Gladys Yeo
pentagon cube entertainment comeback music video
PENTAGON. Credits: CUBE Entertainment

K-pop boyband PENTAGON have made their much-anticipated comeback with ‘Feelin’ Like’.

The members of PENTAGON look suave in the cinematic new visual, which is set in a lavish art gallery filled with curious ornaments and sculptures. “You got me feelin’ like,” they sing, before launching into a series of intricate dance moves as the track shifts into its funky chorus.

‘Feelin’ Like’ is the title track of their 12th mini-album ‘IN:VITE U’, which was released at the same time. Notably, the R&B-inspired single was penned by members Wooseok, Kino and Jinho.

The project also marks the first PENTAGON release to feature member Jinho since 2020’s ‘Universe: The Black Hall’, following the completion of his mandatory military service.

 

The six-track record was largely written and composed by the members of PENTAGON. In a press release, the group described the new record as an “invitation to a new world,” where they explore the definition of love through each of its tracks, such as the alternative rock-inspired ‘One Shot’ and glitchy synth-heavy ‘The Game’.

‘IN:VITE U’ is also the group’s first comeback in ten months, since last March’s ‘LOVE or TAKE’ mini-album.

PENTAGON debuted under CUBE Entertainment as a ten member group with their self-titled EP in 2016. The group’s current line-up consists of Korean members Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Kino and Wooseok, Chinese member Yan An and Japanese member Yuto, following the departure of E’Dawn in 2018.

