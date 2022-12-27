PENTAGON’s Hongseok receives early military discharge due to health issues

Hongseok of K-pop boyband PENTAGON has been medically discharged from mandatory military service due to health problems.

On December 26, CUBE Entertainment released a statement sharing that the 28-year-old idol had received an early military discharge just over seven months into service because of worsening mental health issues. Under current South Korean law, all able-bodied male citizens are required to serve a military term of 18-21 months.

“PENTAGON member Hongseok was classified for the Wartime Labor Service and was medically discharged from his military service,” said the agency per Sports Kyunghyang, as translated by Soompi. CUBE shared that the idol had been struggling with depression and agoraphobia-related panic disorder prior to his enlistment earlier this year.

“However, as his symptoms have worsened, the military has decided that it is not possible for him to simultaneously continue military life and treatment, so he has been medically discharged,” it said, adding: “We apologise for causing concern due to the sudden news, and we will continue to do our best for Hongseok to focus on treatment.”

The idol first enlisted as an active duty soldier in May 2022, shortly after the arrival of PENTAGON’s 12th mini-album and latest domestic release ‘IN:VITE U’. That project had notably been the group’s first since eldest member Jinho completed his own military service months prior.

Hongseok had been the third member of the boyband to enlist after leader Hui, who served from February 2021 to November 2022.

