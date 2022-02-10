PENTAGON’s Yeo One injured in car accident, to take a break from the group

PENTAGON’s Yeo One will be temporarily halting his scheduled activities after sustaining injuries in a car accident.

The K-pop idol’s agency, CUBE Entertainment, released a statement earlier today (February 10) announcing that Yeo One would be absent from the group’s upcoming activities, as well as updating fans on his condition following the incident.

“On the early morning of February 9, while returning home after wrapping up an individual scheduled activity, [Yeo One] suffered a car accident from the vehicle of a drunk driver,” CUBE Entertainment said, as translated by Soompi.

CUBE Entertainment noted that the singer visited the emergency room and received medical treatment immediately after the accident, but had proceeded with the planned live broadcast of Idol Live School: Homecoming Day on the day same day due to “a diagnosis of minor symptoms and Yeo One’s personal strong will”.

However, following the filming of the variety show, the PENTAGON member subsequently expressed persisting back pain. “He visited the hospital, received the necessary medical measures and is currently recovering,” CUBE Entertainment added.

“The artist’s fast recovery and health are our priorities, so inevitably, Yeo One will be halting future album promotions and he has decided to focus on recovering from his injury,” the label stated. “Until Yeo One recovers from his injury, PENTAGON will temporarily continue promotions as seven members.”

The eight-member group made their comeback with the ‘IN:VITE U’ mini-album late last month, their first in ten months since last March’s ‘LOVE Or TAKE’ EP. The new record features lead single ‘Feelin’ Like’, and notably features the inclusion of member Jinho, following the completion of his mandatory military service.