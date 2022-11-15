Pentatonix announce Australian headline tour for 2023

Pentatonix have announced a national headline tour of Australia slated for next year.

The Australian leg of the a cappella group’s world tour will run across five dates in March 2023. The pop quintet will kick off the run of shows at Adelaide’s Entertainment Centre on Saturday, March 18, before an additional performance at the HFB Stadium in Perth the following Monday (March 20).

Pentatonix will next take to Brisbane Entertainment Centre on March 22, before wrapping up the Australian tour with shows at Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre on March 25 and Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on March 26. Tickets for the tour’s Australian leg will be available this Friday (November 18).

The vocal group’s upcoming run of Australian shows forms part of their broader world tour, which will also see them perform in Asia in early March, as well as the UK and Europe throughout May. It will mark the band’s first Australian appearances since 2020, when they completed a four-date run in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Pentatonix are currently performing shows across North America in support of their 10th studio album, ‘Evergreen’, which was released last year. That album’s festive songs form the setlist of Pentatonix’s current ‘A Christmas Spectacular’ tour, alongside those of their more recent 2022 album ‘Holidays Around the World’, which includes the singles ‘Prayers For This World’ and ‘Kid on Christmas’, the latter of which features Meghan Trainor.

Pentatonix’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Saturday 18 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Monday 20 – Perth, HBF Stadium

Wednesday 22 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Saturday 25 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Sunday 26 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena