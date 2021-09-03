Peppa Pig takes aim at Kanye West on Twitter after ‘DONDA’ review

Children’s cartoon hero Peppa Pig has taken aim at Kanye West on Twitter following West’s recent ‘DONDA’ album release.

On Twitter, the official account for the children’s cartoon character tweeted a Pitchfork album review of West’s ‘DONDA’ Pitchfork score alongside Peppa’s own score for album ‘Peppa’s Adventures: The Album.’

The Peppa Pig account showed that Peppa’s album actually scored higher than West’s on Pitchfork – a 6.5 for Peppa compared to a 6.0 for West.

In a since deleted tweet, the Peppa account wrote: “Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5.”

You can see some of the fan reaction to the moment below.

Nah lol not Peppa Pig throwing shade at Kanye 😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/CyCKpQYSX4 — TYE (@WhosTYE) September 1, 2021

👑 — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) September 1, 2021

Just heard @peppapig is gonna get @souljaboy on the next record for a Kanye diss. 🤯🤯🤯 — certified melon boy (@theneedledrop) September 3, 2021

reminder that peppa pig ended kanye, PEPPA SUPREMACY!! pic.twitter.com/4SjIWE8c5M — Felixlore (@cowboylikefelix) September 3, 2021

Peppa Pig trolling Kanye West is the content I live for. pic.twitter.com/jk6KQV5W35 — Nick Vaught (@vaught88) September 3, 2021

Days after the release of his much anticipated new album ‘DONDA’, West unveiled an unreleased track featuring André 3000.

The rapper and producer’s 10th studio album, which arrived on Sunday (August 29) after multiple delays and three high-profile listening events, features the likes of JAY-Z, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Pusha T and more.

One name that didn’t feature is OutKast’s André 3000. However, during a recent interview with Germany’s Bild, Kanye played a snippet of a track featuring the enigmatic musician that might or might not have been recorded specifically for ‘DONDA’.

“I produce music in my thoughts, no matter where I am,” said Kanye, explaining that he’s always working on music. From there, the conversation led to him playing the unreleased record with 3000, of which a snippet has made its way online.

Earlier this week, West claimed that his label’s parent company, Universal Music Group, released ‘DONDA’ without his approval.

Reviewing ‘DONDA’ NME said: “While ‘DONDA’ certainly isn’t a rushed job, it could have benefitted from West spending a little less time on it and learning when to let things go. Nobody needs all 27 of these tracks, but dig deep into its contents and you’ll find enough gems to make his 10th album worth your time.”