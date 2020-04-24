Perfect Moment, fka Oh Mercy, to live-stream performance of new material

Perfect Moment – formerly Oh Mercy, the musical project of Alexander Gow – will live-stream a performance next week debuting new material, as well as old Oh Mercy songs.

The performance is part of the newly minted Lounge Room Sessions, a livestream series from the Riverboats Music Festival. Performances are free, but viewers in a financial position to do so are encouraged to donate directly to the artist via a TryBooking fundraising link. 100% of the donations received go toward the artist, with the fundraising page remaining live after the conclusion of the performance.

Gow’s performance will go down on April 29 from 8pm AEST on the Lounge Room Sessions Facebook page. Singer-songwriter Jess Ribeiro will also perform for the series next week, with her performance kicking off on May 2 from 8pm AEST.

Gow announced he would be changing the name of his musical project to Perfect Moment on Facebook last week (April 18).

“I’m doing this because I want to give myself, and all of you an opportunity to hear this new music, rather than being buried in a Facebook graveyard somewhere on the edge of digital town,” Gow wrote.

After realising he could only change the name of his public page one word at a time, Gow produced the accidental transitional moniker “Oh Mercy Perfect”. He also changed his artist page’s cover photo to what appears to be new cover art, with the text “Time & Date NY” circled by “Perfect Moment”. The rest of the content on his Facebook has been removed.

On Gow’s new Instagram for the project, he shared a photo of him apparently making music with Johnny Took from DMA’s last month. He last released music as Oh Mercy in 2018, with ‘Cafe Oblivion’. He had been playing with the group for nearly fifteen years.