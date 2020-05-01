Perfect Moment releases debut single and video ‘Time & Date NY’

Perfect Moment – the new musical project of Alexander Gow (Oh Mercy) – has released its debut single ‘Time & Date NY’, produced by The Presets’ Kim Moyes.

Gow has also shared a self-directed video for the new song. It was shot in the streets of New York City in late February, reportedly just days before the city instituted lockdowns to stem the spread of coronavirus. Watch below:

Advertisement

‘Perfect Moment’ is taken from a forthcoming as-yet-untitled EP due for release this July. Curiously, the single cover was designed by Miles Wilson from Bad//Dreems using a photograph taken by Gow.

In a press statement, Gow said the song was about distance. “The distance between us can be assessed. Pull out your measuring tape. Distance can also be felt. ‘Time & Date NY’ sings of that feeling. The longing it inspires. The paranoia it gifts,” he said.

“My heart goes out to the extraordinary people that make New York extraordinary. The city the song sings of has been changed forever. Controlled chaos has been breathlessly overthrown by old fashion chaos. I couldn’t have written Time & Date NY as it is, now. I’m grateful to have the privilege to spin a dream of a New York and it’s controlled version of chaos.”

Gow announced a change in moniker last month after having led Oh Mercy for 15 years. Today, he offered a more concrete statement on the change today.

“Life is a series of changes. After five Oh Mercy albums, I’m allowing myself a change too – I need to. For those of you that have invested in my music in some way – you deserve me at my best, or at least in its pursuit. Perfect Moment is the sound of me chasing it down. Always a few strides behind, but hey – that’s the way I like it best,” Gow said.

Advertisement

The Melbourne singer-songwriter teased the new release in the week preceding its release on Facebook with an acoustic performance, as well as a variety of recorded cassette snippets.