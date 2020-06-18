Perfect Moment shares new single ‘Cruel Change of Heart’

Perfect Moment – the new musical project of Alexander Gow (Oh Mercy) – have shared their second single under the new moniker, ‘Cruel Change of Heart’.

The thumping bass line on the new track was written by The Presets’ Kim Moyes and performed by Richard Bradbeer. Listen to it below:

A music video for the song will be premiered via The Music tomorrow. Gow shared a brief preview of the clip, in which he lip-syncs to the song with a tear streaming down his cheek.

In a Facebook post, Gow said ‘Cruel Change of Heart’ was the result of a songwriting challenge.

“I set myself a task – write a song in the form of a medical diagnosis,” he wrote.

“So the patient enters the doctor’s office. Clipboard in hand, the doctor sings: “the results are in, seems you’ve been suffering from a Cruel Change of Heart” Add the drum machine. Add the Latin House bass line. Add the 60’s Love Boat-esque string melody… Dinner is served.”

It follows ‘Time & Date NY’ as the second taste of a forthcoming as-yet-untitled EP due for release this July.

Gow shared a home-recorded cover of Bad//Dreems’ 2015 song ‘My Only Friend’, with Ali Wells from the band on fiddle on Sunday (June 14).