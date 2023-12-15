Here are all the performers and winners from the 2023 Asia Artist Awards

The 8th Asia Artist Awards was held recently, with NewJeans and Lim Young-woong taking home the most awards – view the full list of winners below.
On December 14, the Asia Artist Awards held its 2023 awards ceremony at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, the Philippines. It selects winners in several categories that cover music, television and film based on data gathered from several East and Southeast Asian countries, Argentina, Mexico and Europe.
The show was hosted by Kang Daniel, IVE’s Jang Won-young and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han-bin, and featured performances from several K-pop artists throughout the night. These include a near 10-minute performance by NewJeans of their songs ‘OMG’, ‘ETA’ and ‘Super Shy’.
Fellow girl group ITZY also took to the stage to perform ‘Kill Shot’ and their latest single ‘CAKE’, while their JYP Entertainment labelmates Stray Kids performed a powerful medley of their hits ‘Maniac’, ‘Get Lit’, ‘Topline’ and ‘LALALALA’.
SEVENTEEN subunit BSS also put on an energetic performance of ‘7pm’ and the hit single ‘Fighting’ from their single album ‘Second Wind’, as well as their 2018 debut song ‘Just Do It’. Soloist Lim Young-woong also shared a performance of his single ‘Grain of Sand’.
NewJeans took home a total of six awards, including two of seven grand prizes awarded at the ceremony – Singer of the Year and Song of the Year with ‘Ditto’. Meanwhile, Lim Young-woong took home the grand prize for Fandom of the Year and four other awards.
See the full list of 2023 Asia Artist Awards winners below:
Actor of the Year
2PM’s Lee Jun-ho
Singer of the Year
NewJeans
Album of the Year
SEVENTEEN – ‘FML’
Song of the Year
NewJeans – ‘Ditto’
Stage of the Year
Stray Kids
Performance of the Year
SEVENTEEN BSS
Fandom of the Year
Lim Young-woong
Best Artist (Music)
AKMU
ITZY
IVE
LE SSERAFIM
SB19
THE BOYZ
Best Artist (Acting)
Kim Ji-hoon
Kim Seon-ho
Sakaguchi Kentaro
Best Actor
Ahn Hyo-seop
Kim Se-jeong
Lee Dong-hwi
Lee Joon-hyuk
Melai Cantiveros
Best Acting Performance
Kim Young-dae
U-KISS’ Lee Jun-young
Moon Ga-young
EXO’s Suho
Best Performance
LE SSERAFIM
Best Musician
KARD
Kwon Eun-bi
Sakurazaka46
STAYC
ZEROBASEONE
Fabulous Award
Daniel Padilla
Katheryn Bernado
Lim Young-woong
NewJeans
Stray Kids
Best Creator
3RACHA (Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, Changbin and Han)
Scene-stealer award
Jung Sung-il
Best Choice
Ben&Ben
BOYNEXTDOOR
DinDin
Dreamcatcher
Kang Daniel
JYJ’s Kim Jae-joong
Lee Young-ji
Lim Young-woong
NewJeans
NMIXX
&TEAM
Best New Artist
ZEROBASEONE
Best New Actor
Lee Eun-saem
Moon Sang-min
Asia Celebrity
IVE’s Jang Won-young
Kim Seon-ho
LE SSERAFIM
NewJeans
Sakaguchi Kentaro
Emotive Award
BOYNEXTDOOR
ONEUS
EXO’s Suho
&TEAM
Hot Trend
Ahn Hyo-seop
2PM’s Lee Jun-ho
Lim Young-woong
NewJeans
SB19
AAA Icon
Cha Joo-young
Kep1er
NMIXX
TEMPEST
AAA Popularity Award
Kim Se-jeong
2PM’s Lee Junho
Lim Young-woong
Sakurazaka46
New Wave Award
Ash Island
DKZ’s Jaechan
KINGDOM
Yao Chen
AAA Potential
ATBO
Lapillus
Paul Blanco
Yoo Seon-ho
AAA Focus
Ahn Dong-gu
HORI7ON
LUN8
THE BOYZ’s Younghoon
Best Producer
Seo Hyun-joo