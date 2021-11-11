Performers revealed for the 2021 Music Victoria Awards ceremony

Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, Kerryn Fields, Maple Glider, and Mindy Meng Wang and Tim Shiel have been confirmed for the Music Victoria Awards’ performance line-up.

The 2021 awards ceremony will return for an in-person event on December 9 at the Melbourne Recital Centre as part of the Melbourne Music Week program. The ceremony will also be live-streamed on YouTube and broadcast on community station Channel 31.

In addition to the line-up announcement, Myf Warhurst has been revealed as the MC and a number of special guests including PBS radio host Helen Jennings and performance artist Caroline Bowditch. Audience tickets will go on sale soon through the Music Victoria website.

A number of award recipients have previously been announced, including Best Producer (Eilish Gilligan), Best Festival (Isol-Aid) and Outstanding Woman in Music (artist manager Charlotte Abroms).

Categories such as Best Album, Best Group, Best Song, Best Breakthrough Act and Best Solo Artist will be revealed on the evening. Maple Glider, Briggs, Alice Skye, Hiatus Kaiyote, Cry Club, The Avalanches and G Flip are among the nominees up for awards.

This year, Kylie Minogue and the late radio broadcaster Pierre Baroni will be inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame.