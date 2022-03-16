Perfume Genius announces 2022 Australian tour

Perfume Genius (aka Michael Hadreas) has announced a four-date run of Australian shows for June, taking to stages in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

It’ll mark the indie-pop artist’s forth time Down Under, following previous tours in 2013, ’15 and ’18. This run comes in support of his fifth album, ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’, which landed back in May of 2020. Victorian fans will be the first to hear tracks from it live on Australian soil, with Hadreas due to play the Melbourne Recital Centre on Thursday June 9 and Friday 10.

From there, he and his backing band will head to Sydney for a show at Carriageworks – first revealed earlier today (March 16) as part of the lineup for this year’s VIVID Live program – on Saturday June 11. Finally, Hadreas and co. will play Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on Wednesday June 15. Support for all four shows will come courtesy of LA indie-folk artist Hand Habits, showcasing tracks from their fourth album, last year’s ‘Fun House’.

Tickets for the two Melbourne shows go on sale at 11am next Monday (March 21) – find them here – with a presale running from 12pm this Friday (March 18). Sydney’s date will go on sale tomorrow (March 17) via Carriageworks, with a presale starting at 9am before general tickets go live at 2pm. Brisbane fans will be able to score tickets through Ticketmaster on Monday March 28, with a presale kicking off on Thursday March 24.

In a four-star review of ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’, NME’s Luke Morgan Britton said: “Here, Hadreas’ explores more organic, nuanced sounds. He may have dialled the swagger back a little for album five, but his music still simmers with intensity, rather than bursting into flames. He has explained that he wanted the album to be ‘warm, thoughtful and comforting’. For this he looked to classic-era pop.”

Since releasing the album, Hadreas has performed on such TV shows as The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, released a concert film to mark the album’s one-year anniversary, and shared an album of remixes titled ‘Immediately’.

He also dropped a decade-old demo titled ‘Rusty Chains’, remixed Charli XCX’s track ‘Good Ones’, and covered songs by Gloria Gaynor, Mazzy Star and Leonard Cohen.

Perfume Genius’ 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JUNE

Thursday 9 – Melbourne, Recital Centre

Friday 10 – Melbourne, Recital Centre

Saturday 11 – Sydney, Carriageworks

Wednesday 15 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre