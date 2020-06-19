GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Perfume Genius covers Mazzy Star’s ‘Fade Into You’

Mike Hadreas gives his take on the dream-pop classic

By Alex Gallagher
Perfume Genius
Perfume Genius CREDIT: Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Perfume Genius has shared a cover of Mazzy Star‘s 1994 gem ‘Fade Into You’ as part of Amazon Music’s ‘Amazon Originals’ series. It’s included in the streaming platform’s PROUD playlist.

You can listen to a snippet below – it’s available to stream in full if you’re an Amazon Music subscriber.

Advertisement

“I chose ‘Fade Into You’ because I carried it with me for a long time and I always looked to it for the warmth and the very heavy vibe that it always brings,” the songwriter explained in a statement.

“It felt almost uncoverable but I wondered what I could do to make it sharper and maybe a little more desperate but still maintain the sort of beauty of it and the quietness of it.”

Last month, Perfume Genius – real name Mike Hadreas – released his fifth studio album, ‘Set My Heart on Fire Immediately’.

In a four-star reviewNME wrote that the album sees Hadreas explore “more organic, nuanced sounds”.

“He may have dialled the swagger back a little for album five, but his music still simmers with intensity, rather than bursting into flames.”

Advertisement

In February, Mazzy Star co-founder David Roback died aged 61.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.