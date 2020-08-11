Perfume Genius shares haunting ‘Rusty Chains’ demo

Perfume Genius has shared a new video for a nearly decade-old demo of ‘Rusty Chains’, a song which originally appeared as a bonus track on 2012 album ‘Put Your Back N 2 It’.

The singer-songwriter – real name Mike Hadreas – recorded this version a year prior in 2011, and recently unearthed it. It’s a relatively sparse, haunting rendition that pairs particularly well with its eerie, puppet-led new visuals.

“I found this demo from nearly ten years ago now, it really stirred something up in me so i made a video for it to share with you,” Hadreas wrote when sharing the video earlier today.

Watch the video for ‘Rusty Chains’ below:

Hadreas released ‘Set My Heart on Fire Immediately’, his fifth album under the Perfume Genius moniker, back in May.

In a four-star review, NME wrote that the album sees Hadreas explore “more organic, nuanced sounds”.

“He may have dialled the swagger back a little for album five, but his music still simmers with intensity, rather than bursting into flames.”

Last month, Hadreas and his band performed album standout ‘On the Floor’ in an empty venue for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.