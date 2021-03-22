Perry Farrell hints at Lollapalooza return “soon”

Lollapalooza founder and Jane’s Addiction frontman, Perry Farrell, has suggested the festival may be making a comeback sooner rather than later, as a result of widespread vaccination distribution.

Over the weekend, Farrell posted videos across his social media of himself holding a COVID-19 vaccination receipt, having just received the jab.

“I hold in my hands my license to party!” he proclaimed. “I will see you at Lollapalooza… soon.” Watch the footage below.

My heart smiled a little more this morning. We’re growing closer. pic.twitter.com/jSEU4gKmnR — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) March 20, 2021

Earlier this month, Farrell teased “plans for an intimate gig” happening around August-September in another Twitter post.

The tweet featured a photo of him getting a precautionary COVID-19 test swab whilst he mentioned “traction from the vaccines” meant the possibility of playing live again was a viable thing.

How are we doing today? Closer and closer to playing live. We’re getting traction from the vaccines. The inside scoop is August September may actually have plans for an intimate gig somewhere. I still haven’t gotten mine- hence the pesky test swab. But I am anxious to get it. RU? pic.twitter.com/mgdHN2ZLo8 — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) March 12, 2021

Lollapalooza was one of many annual festivals that didn’t go ahead in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. On June 9 2020, festival organisers joined Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot in postponing the festival over health and safety concerns.

Their statement read: “We wish we could bring Lollapalooza again to Grant Park this year, but we understand why things can’t move forward as planned.”

“The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff, and community is always our highest priority. Rest assured, we will be working hard behind the scenes to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza’s 30th anniversary in the summer of 2021, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

Instead, Farrell turned the event into a virtual one, featuring four days worth of online performances and never-before-seen footage of the festival from previous years. Included in the 2020 edition of Lollapalooza was a two-song performance by Jane’s Addiction.

Lollapalooza 2021 is supposedly being headlined by Journey, guitarist Neal Schon revealed.

Schon appeared on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk on December 30 last year, where he stated, “We have our first date booked for Lollapalooza, and we’re headlining in Chicago.” The guitarist also claimed Lollapalooza was originally scheduled to go ahead in April.

The last held Lollapalooza in 2019 featured Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Ariana Grande, The Strokes, Kacey Musgraves and more.