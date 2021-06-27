Perth and Darwin reintroduce restrictions after COVID-19 cases detected

Perth and Darwin will face increased restrictions after locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were recorded in both municipalities.

Perth will re-enter ‘phase one’ restrictions from 12pm local time today (June 27) in response to a woman testing positive for COVID-19 after travelling to New South Wales nearly two weeks ago.

Venues within the Perth and Peel regions will be subject to a density quotient of one person per two metres, up to a maximum of 150 people. It comes just days after venues were permitted to return to full capacity throughout the state.

Masks are also mandatory indoors, on public transport and in outdoor public areas where physical distancing is not possible.

Shows that will be affected by these restrictions include Pond and Methyl Ethel’s co-headline shows at Magnet House over 27-28 June.

Over in the Northern Territory, the Darwin, Palmerston and Litchfield local government areas will be locked down for the next 48 hours from 1pm local time, meaning venues in those areas will be closed. Residents in the affected areas will only be allowed to leave home for medical treatment, shopping for essential items, approved work or study, one hour of daily exercise or to provide care.

The Northern Territory restrictions were triggered after four new cases of COVID-19 were recorded.

“The Northern Territory is now facing its biggest threat since the COVID crisis began,” Chief Minister Michael Gunner said in a press conference today. “I cannot rule out the lockdown being longer.

“I cannot rule out expanding the boundaries of the lockdown. If it needs to be longer, if it needs to be wider, it will be.”