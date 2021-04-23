Perth concerts on hold this weekend due to three-day lockdown starting 6pm tonight

Perth and the Peel region of Western Australia will enter a three-day lockdown from 6pm tonight (April 23), following news that a COVID-positive man likely spent five days in the community while infectious.

WA Premier Mark McGowan made the announcement earlier today, alerting all residents of Perth and Peel that face masks will also be mandatory from 6pm tonight.

“We need to go back to what we know best,” McGowan said, as reported by the ABC.

“We need to keep ourselves safe. We have all done this before and it has kept us safe. We need to stay the course together.”

Under the lockdown rules, entertainment venues, pubs, clubs, theatres and more will have to close. This is a huge blow for those venues, who have been operating with fewer restrictions than other states, especially those on the east coast, from as early as May last year.

From early June 2020, music venues in the city were able to re-open with 300-person capacity after the nationwide lockdown which, at the time, was the most significant step towards the return of live music in Australia.

From the beginning of this month, seated venues like theatres, ampitheatres and stadiums could be filled to 100 per cent capacity. From early last month, nightclubs and other standing venues could operate at 75 per cent capacity, adhering to the rule of one person per 2 square metres.

The lockdown threatens to put a slew of concerts in the area on hold, including from the likes of Sneaky Sound System and CC:Disco! who were both meant to play gigs on Sunday, April 25.

Sneaky Sound System were set to perform at Bar1 in Hillarys, while CC:Disco! was to play North Perth’s Rosemount Hotel.

In a new post on Instagram, Sneaky Sound System asked fans to hold on to their tickets, as their show “will obviously need to be rescheduled”. A new date should be confirmed early next week, they added.

Concerts by Genesis Owusu, Methyl Ethel and POND are all set to take place in the area throughout the next week.