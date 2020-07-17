Perth emcee Shadow drops new single ‘Lemonade’

Perth emcee Shadow has dropped another new single, ‘Lemonade’, marking his third single of 2020 thus far.

‘Lemonade’ comes shortly after the release of ‘Russell Coight’, which featured fellow rappers Huskii & Vinsins, last month. He kicked off the year with the release of a tour remix of his 2019 track ‘My City’, which features Sesta, Complete, Manaz III and Fraksha.

The track, which premiered on triple j’s Home & Hosed with Declan Byrne earlier this week, was produced with regular collaborator Nerve in Brisbane, who Shadow described as “a wizard”.

“The track was about capturing a good vibe, I was having fun and not getting too technical with the bars like my previous work,” he said in a press statement.

He also added that fans can expect more music throughout the remainder of 2020, with a focus on the artist’s roots in grime and boom-bap.

“I’m going to be bringing whole new vibes,” he said.

“I’m not holding back and proving I’ma be here forever.”

Shadow has remained prolific since he signed with Hilltop Hoods’ Golden Era records back in 2018. Last year saw the release of his debut EP ‘Cream’, which included seven tracks including the original version of ‘My City’. The EP also had appearances from Jaycee and Jose Halftime.