Perth Festival extends season following five-day lockdown halt

Perth Festival has postponed its events for a second week, following advice from the Western Australian government and Chief Health Officer.

The music and arts festival initially postponed a string of live performances – including Tim Minchin’s Kings Park series – following a sole case of coronavirus, which launched Perth into a five-day lockdown. They had originally planned to re-open on Feburary 6 – the final day of lockdown.

Organisers have now stated they’ll be taking a second cautionary week off, at the advice of officials, before recommencing on Monday 15 February. To make up for lost time, the season will be extended until Sunday 14 March.

All pre-existing tickets will remain valid for rescheduled dates. Find more information here.

Festival Artistic Director Iain Grandage said, “as we ready ourselves to celebrate our artists and welcome our audiences, we appreciate being able to do so in such challenging times”.

“Our enthusiasm is tempered by our thoughts for those who have lost so much in the bushfires of this week and we can’t begin to comprehend their sorrow. Festivals exist to bring people together and with our friends at Fringe World we are seeking to shine a little joy in these unsettling times. We’ll do everything we can to succeed.”