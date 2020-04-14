Perth Labor MP moves motion to include arts sector in JobKeeper legislation

Perth Labor MP Patrick Gorman has moved a motion to expand support for the arts sector struggling in the coronavirus pandemic by enacting a “tailored package of support to the Arts sector” and include the arts industry within the $130billion JobKeeper subsidy scheme.

In a statement on Twitter yesterday (April 13), Gorman wrote: “The #arts sector is not only a critical part of our economy, it’s vital to telling Australia’s story. That’s why I have moved a motion, seconded by [Fremantle Labor MP Josh Wilson], to have the sector supported through these tough times.”

In a tweet of his own, Wilson added, “Workers in the arts and creative industries are core to Australian social, cultural, and economic life – why do we serve their needs & interests so poorly?”

Last week, the MEAA pointed out that many freelancers and casual workers employed on short-term contracts – such as freelance musicians, casual bar staff and production crew – were ineligible for the JobKeeper scheme.

Gorman’s motion comes after shadow arts minister Tony Burke’s proposed amendment to the scheme — to provide a financial support package for the arts and entertainment sector — was defeated last week on April 8.

The next day, the Federal Government announced a $27million relief package for the arts sector, which included $10million for crisis relief charity Support Act.

While the next sitting of Parliament is not scheduled until August this year, Gorman seeks to have his motion listed for debate as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, the motion is one way of putting pressure on the Government to change their position,” he told The Music.

“Labor is encouraging members of the Arts community to continue its push to gain access to the JobKeeper package. Under the laws, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has the power to extend the program to those who currently miss out.

“The only thing standing between the arts community and support through the JobKeeper program is the Treasurer’s signature. I will continue fighting for the arts community.”

I Lost My Gig Australia — a website tracking income lost from events cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and bushfires — currently reports a total of $330million in lost income, as of April 7.