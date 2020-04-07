Perth live venue The Flying Scotsman closes its doors due to impact of coronavirus

Popular Perth live music venue, The Flying Scotsman, may not reopen its doors after the coronavirus crisis, owner Chris Vivian told ABC News yesterday (April 6).

The Mount Lawley venue closed its doors on March 23 in response to government restrictions implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic. Owner Chris Vivian shared concerns that the venue may never reopen after he was unable to compromise on a new lease with the venue’s landlord.

Vivian told ABC News hosts Nadia Mitsopoulos and Russell Woolf, “We tried unsuccessfully to renew our lease with a fair rent and fair lease.

“He’s [landlord] told us to take all of our stock out, all of our personal items… until COVID-19 goes away, and then [he’ll] offer it up for lease [again].”

The Flying Scotsman has been a pivotal point of entertainment for Perth residents, hosting live music and comedy events. Big Australian comics have played the venue as part of its Infinite Jest and The Last Stand events, including comedians Sean Conway and Cameron McLaren.

More than 200 comments of support from fans and punters were left in the first hour of The Flying Scotsman posting their statement on social media.

NME has reached out to Vivian for further comment.