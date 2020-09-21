Perth’s In The Pines Festival to push ahead with newly announced 2020 date

Perth’s In The Pines Festival has announced today (September 21) that the 2020 event will be pushing ahead, with a newly rescheduled date.

Originally set for April 12, the event was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and restrictions in Western Australia at the time.

Community radio station RTRFM 92.1 stated today that the festival will now take place on October 18, in its original home of Somerville Auditorium.

The lineup hasn’t seen much of a change, with many of the original artists appearing on the rescheduled bill. These include Felicity Groom, Verge Collection, Demon Days, Grievous Bodily Calm, Adrian Dzvuke, Miss Genius, Nika Mo and more.

RTRFM 92.1 explained that the 2020 event will only go ahead with permission from the City of Perth and WA health”, but assured punters that a “COVID Safe Event Plan has been submitted and all guidelines will be followed”.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Perth four-piece Verge Collection shared their excitement about the festival on their Instagram today, posting their setlist in a story. Songs including ‘Our Place’, ‘Feelin’ Old’, ‘Class of ‘09’ and ‘Postcodes’ appear on the list, among others.

In The Pines is one of the few festivals cancelled this year to push ahead with 2020 dates. Events such as Splendour In The Grass, Falls Festival, Boogie, This That, Meredith and many more have all cancelled or postponed their 2020 instalments, hoping to return in 2021.

So far, restrictions in WA have permitted live music events such as tours and shows to go ahead, with venues opening for up to 300 people in May.

The feasibility of festivals however is still in question, with the Government’s plan to enter Phase Five of the state’s COVID recovery pushed back to October 24.

Events such as Wave Rock Weekender, which was scheduled for this month, had assumed they would be operating under Phase Five restrictions by the time the festival went ahead. Organisers are yet to announce if this will impact the event.

The In The Pines 2020 lineup is:

Adrian Dzvuke

Cuss

Datura4

Demon Days

Bolt Gun

Felicity Groom

Grievous Bodily Calm

Hi, Ok Sorry

Miss Genius

New Nausea

Nika Mo

Old Blood

Paranoias

Soukouss Internationale

The Struggling Kings

Shy Panther

The Bank Holidays with Menagerie Choir

Trolley Boy

Verge Collection

Wayne Green and the Ragged Company with Lee Sappho