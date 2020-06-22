Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium set to be Australia’s first ‘carbon negative’ venue

Iconic Perth music venue Red Hill Auditorium has announced today (June 22) they plan on becoming Australia’s first carbon negative music venue.

Carbon negative essentially means that the venue will be reducing its carbon footprint to less than neutral, thus having a net effect of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as opposed to adding it.

“From this summer, for every show that hits Red Hill’s stage, the venue will contribute to the re-establishment of ecosystems in degraded farming land in the Western Australian wheatbelt, also known as the Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor,” representatives of the venue said in a press release.

Advertisement

“It will ensure more carbon is retained through the re-establishment of these ecosystems than what’s generated as a footprint of the show. The vision is to assist in the re-creation of a healthy, functioning landscape, restored after decades of habitat loss and degradation, and will become the new bushland that helps connect the Outback.”

The venue has been making active changes to be more sustainable and enviro friendly in recent years, by “the collection and separation of all the rubbish generated for recycling, a bus service which reduces car traffic by half, and the collection of rainwater to eliminate water waste.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Red Hill Ampitheatre hasn’t seen a performance in some months, with one of the last artists performing there being Mac DeMarco back in January.