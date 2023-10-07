Pet Shop Boys claim Drake used a sample of ‘West End Girls’ without their permission

Pet Shop Boys have claimed that Drake used a sample of their hit ‘West End Girls’ without their knowledge or permission.

Yesterday (October 6), Drake released his eighth studio album ‘For All The Dogs‘. On a track titled ‘All The Parties’, the Canadian rapper sings: “East End boy and West End girls.” The lyrics and melody mirror the Pet Shop Boys’ own song, in which they sing: “In a West End town, a dead end world/ The East End boys and West End girls.”

The London duo took to Twitter the same day, writing: “Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of “West End Girls” in the track “All the Parties” on his new album. No credit given or permission requested.”

Advertisement

NME has reached out to representatives of Drake and The Pet Shop Boys for comment.

Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of “West End girls” in the track “All the Parties” on his new album. No credit given or permission requested.#PetText #kobaltmusic #WestEndgirls #Drake #PetShopBoys pic.twitter.com/P5siIccTw9 — Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) October 6, 2023

Drake recently announced he was taking a hiatus from music, citing “health” reasons: “Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life, and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach.”

The rapper released two albums in 2022, ‘Her Loss‘ and ‘Honestly Nevermind‘, both of which NME gave three star reviews.

Meanwhile, the Pet Shop Boys are gearing up to reissue their rare album ‘Relentless’ for its 30th anniversary. Originally released in 1993, only 500 copies were made at the time, and has become a prized collector’s item.

Advertisement

The pair said of the reissue: “This album was an experiment for us 30 years ago with its six new extended dance tracks. We’re very proud of it and delighted it’s now getting the stand-alone release it deserves.”