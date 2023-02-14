Pet Shop Boys reveal Noel Gallagher collaboration

Pet Shop Boys have said they have collaborated with Noel Gallagher on a remix of one of his new songs with his band, High Flying Birds.

The duo confirmed the collaboration while speaking to students at Cambridge University. “We have just remixed Noel Gallagher. All collaborations are interesting,” vocalist Neil Tennant said.

He went on to explain that he and keyboardist Chris Lowe think that the aim of a collaboration is to “work with someone who makes you sound 10 times better”.

“I would like more good singers to sing more of our songs, as I think they have great potential,” continued Tennant. “As you get older you learn how music works. In the beginning you don’t really know, but now I think we know a little bit.”

The duo also said that they would be open to more collaborations in the future. “I wouldn’t say no. Who knows?” said Tennant. “Ed Sheeran might suddenly come up with something. Like, if he approached us about it and had something in mind that might work. So we might do it. We won’t do ‘being cool’ and Ed Sheeran certainly isn’t ‘cool’.

“We have never really cared about doing ‘cool’ music. It is really about euphoric pop music. Never say never.”

Gallagher is set to release his fourth album as part of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, ‘Council Skies’, on June 2. The deluxe edition is set to include various live session recordings and several remixes, including the Pet Shop Boys collaboration and a remix of the single ‘Pretty Boy’ done by Robert Smith. Teasing Smith’s remix last month, Gallagher said that it “sounds exactly like The Cure“.

Meanwhile, Pet Shop Boys are set to release new music in April in the form of a CD that will accompany the 2023 edition of their Annually book. The four-track EP, titled ‘Lost’, features previously unheard songs that were recorded in 2015 during the sessions for the band’s ‘Super’ LP. The book and accompanying CD will be released on April 15.