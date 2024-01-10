Pete Davidson reveals he was high on ketamine at Aretha Franklin’s funeral

Pete Davidson has revealed that he was high on ketamine when he attended Aretha Franklin‘s funeral.

During his new one-hour-long Netflix special Turbo Fonzerelli (released January 9), the comedian explained (via the Independent): “I was on a drug for the past two and [a] half, three years called Ketamine. What a time.”

He continued: “It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ketamine anymore, though… I’m embarrassed. I was out and about like that. That’s not cool, you know?”

Davidson went on to recall how he was under the influence of the drug “at funerals” during that period. “That’s fucked up, right?” he added.

“I was at Aretha Franklin’s funeral like that. Yeah, I have to live with that. You know what I mean? She’ll never know, but still, that’s not the point. You know what I mean?”

He said: “If she was there, she would probably be like, ‘Hey, who are you? And what the fuck are you doing at my funeral?’ It’s embarrassing. I’m so high, I thought it would be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey, I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-T…S’.”

Davidson attended the funeral in Detroit, Michigan with his then-fiancée Ariana Grande. The singer performed a cover of ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman’ at the service in tribute to the late soul icon.

Franklin died on August 16, 2018 from pancreatic cancer. She was 76 years old.

Elsewhere in his new comedy special, Davidson, 30, explained: “I had to stop doing hard drugs because [you] can’t be a drug addict in your 30s, you know?

“Doing drugs in your 20s is fine. It’s like an excuse. You’re like: ‘I’m finding myself.’ It’s cute, you know?”

According to FRANK, “ketamine is a general anaesthetic so it reduces sensations in the body. Trips can last for a couple of hours.” The site adds that taking the drug can cause a “dream-like and detached” feeling.

Ketamine can also “alter your perception of time and space and make you hallucinate” and “stop you feeling pain, putting you at risk of hurting yourself and not realising it”.

Last month, Matthew Perry’s cause of death was ruled as the “acute effects of ketamine”. The Friends actor had previously spoken about undergoing ketamine infusion therapy in rehab.