Pete Murray announces EP, shares new single ‘Waiting For This Love’

Pete Murray has today (November 6) announced his forthcoming EP, ‘The Night’, set for release on March 26.

To celebrate the announcement, Murray has shared the second cut from the EP, entitled ‘Waiting For This Love’.

The track follows on from the EP’s lead single, ‘Found My Place’, which hit streaming services in June. The singles are Murray’s first two original tracks since 2017.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Waiting For This Love’ below:

Murray’s forthcoming EP is the first time he has teamed up with another songwriter on one of his releases. Aside from ‘Waiting For This Love’, all tracks on the record were penned alongside another writer.

“Co-writing was something that I had never done before so I was pretty nervous about it,” Murray explained in a press release.

“There are a lot of great writers over in the States and I felt the pressure of not wanting to let anyone down.”

Ash Grunwald, Kyle Lionheart, The Buckleys and Wolfmother’s Andrew Stockdale all receive co-writing credits on the EP.

Advertisement

Murray recorded ‘The Night’ in his hometown of Byron Bay. It will be his first record since 2017’s ‘Camacho’.

The tracklist for ‘The Night’ by Pete Murray is:

1. Found My Place

2. If We Never Dance Again

3. Because Of You

4. We’ll Be The Fire

5. The Fall Apart

6. Waiting For This Love