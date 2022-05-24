Pete Murray announces extensive Australian tour for new EP ‘Before I Go’

Pete Murray will tour Australia from July through to October this year in support of his new EP entitled ‘Before I Go’.
The tour, announced today (May 24), marks the singer-songwriter’s first Australian tour in three years. He released the ‘Before I Go’ EP, which serves as a companion piece to his 2021 EP ‘The Night’, in April. Sibling duo DACY will accompany Murray for most of the tour as his support act.
In a press statement, Murray expressed his excitement at returning to the road after largely being absent from stages over the past couple of years. “Honestly, I can’t tell you how good it is to be back playing live music,” he said.
“I’ve wanted to play both these EPs for ages. I’m absolutely pumped about it.”
Instead of headlining shows, Murray has largely appeared at outdoor festivals in recent times. He’s played sets at Byron Bay Bluesfest, SummerSalt, Sunset Sounds and By The C over the last 18 months. Murray also appeared as a contestant on the Channel 7 reality show SAS Australia last year, where he dislocated his elbow during a taping of the show’s third episode and was medically withdrawn from the contest.
Tickets for the ‘Before I Go’ tour are on-sale now. A full list of dates are available below, and ticketing information is available from Murray’s website.
Pete Murray’s ‘Before I Go’ Australian tour dates are:
JULY
10 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta
23 – Jindabyne, The Station
AUGUST
4 – Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre
5 – Mission Beach, Mission Beach
6 – Gladstone, Harvey Road Tavern
25 – Canberra, Canberra Theatre
26 – Dee Why, Dee Why RSL
27 – Kellyville Ridge, Ettamogah Hotel
SEPTEMBER
1 – Mt. Evelyn, York on Lilydale
2 – Chelsea Heights, Chelsea Heights Hotel
3 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel
29 – Newcastle, Exchange Hotel
30 – Shoal Bay, Shoal Bay Country Club
OCTOBER
1 – Bateau Bay, Entrance Leagues Club
13 – Berridale, Granada Tavern
14 – Mulgrave, Village Green Hotel
15 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel