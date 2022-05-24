Pete Murray announces extensive Australian tour for new EP ‘Before I Go’

Pete Murray will tour Australia from July through to October this year in support of his new EP entitled ‘Before I Go’.

The tour, announced today (May 24), marks the singer-songwriter’s first Australian tour in three years. He released the ‘Before I Go’ EP, which serves as a companion piece to his 2021 EP ‘The Night’, in April. Sibling duo DACY will accompany Murray for most of the tour as his support act.

In a press statement, Murray expressed his excitement at returning to the road after largely being absent from stages over the past couple of years. “Honestly, I can’t tell you how good it is to be back playing live music,” he said.

“I’ve wanted to play both these EPs for ages. I’m absolutely pumped about it.”

Instead of headlining shows, Murray has largely appeared at outdoor festivals in recent times. He’s played sets at Byron Bay Bluesfest, SummerSalt, Sunset Sounds and By The C over the last 18 months. Murray also appeared as a contestant on the Channel 7 reality show SAS Australia last year, where he dislocated his elbow during a taping of the show’s third episode and was medically withdrawn from the contest.

Tickets for the ‘Before I Go’ tour are on-sale now. A full list of dates are available below, and ticketing information is available from Murray’s website.

Pete Murray’s ‘Before I Go’ Australian tour dates are:

JULY

10 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

23 – Jindabyne, The Station

AUGUST

4 – Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre

5 – Mission Beach, Mission Beach

6 – Gladstone, Harvey Road Tavern

25 – Canberra, Canberra Theatre

26 – Dee Why, Dee Why RSL

27 – Kellyville Ridge, Ettamogah Hotel

SEPTEMBER

1 – Mt. Evelyn, York on Lilydale

2 – Chelsea Heights, Chelsea Heights Hotel

3 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

29 – Newcastle, Exchange Hotel

30 – Shoal Bay, Shoal Bay Country Club

OCTOBER

1 – Bateau Bay, Entrance Leagues Club

13 – Berridale, Granada Tavern

14 – Mulgrave, Village Green Hotel

15 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel