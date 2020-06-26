Pete Murray releases new single ‘Found My Place’

Pete Murray has today (June 26) released ‘Found My Place’, his first new single since 2017. It is the first in a series of singles Murray plans to release over the next year. He has also shared the track’s accompanying music video. Watch it below:

‘Found My Place’ is Pete Murray’s first new music since the release of his seventh studio album, ‘Camacho’, in 2017.

Aside from his upcoming singles, Murray also plans to share two EPs over the next twelve months. Exact release dates and titles for the EPs are yet to be announced.

Per a press release, Murray’s latest song was inspired by his relationship with his children.

“‘Found My Place’ is about passing on the wisdom of life to someone you love,” Murray said.

“If you trust your own instinct and stay true to yourself, then life will be fine. It was actually inspired by my own journey in life that I’m passing on to my kids now.”

Fittingly given the subject matter, his wife and daughter, Mira and Saachi, feature in the song’s clip.

“I’m very protective of my family and keep my family life very private,” Murray said.

“We thought of just using Mira and Saachi as background silhouette shots, but when we filmed on the day Saachi came in to shot out of nowhere and did this cute little dance. Once we saw this we knew it had to be in the final edit.”

“The song is about giving wisdom to your kids, so this was perfect in the end.”