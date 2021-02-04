Pete Murray shares new single ‘If We Never Dance Again’

Pete Murray has released the second offering from his forthcoming EP, ‘The Night’, new single ‘If We Never Dance Again’.

Out today (February 5), the piano-heavy ‘If We Never Dance Again’ was co-written and co-produced with Morgan Dorr two years ago in Los Angeles, according to a press statement.

On its creation, Murray said, “Morgan had the first line of the chorus written when I got to his place, which was, “If you never see my face again” and the three chords that played over this.

“We worked on the song all day and I even cancelled another session that I had booked in just so I could finish this song as it felt like this had so much potential.”

An official music video dropped alongside the single. In it, Murray cruises in a car down a farm road, the romantic rock ballad playing out with scenes of a couple contemplating their romance. Watch the video below:

“Because the song is powerful and quite epic, I wanted a clip that would enhance this,” Murray said. “I didn’t want this to be a literal video but more of an abstract one, so that when you watch it, you are more taken away by the beautiful cinematic footage while still keeping mystery at the end.”

Already released from ‘The Night’ EP – due out March 5 – is lead single ‘Waiting For This Love’.

‘The Night’ is also set to feature Murray’s prior single, ‘Found My Place’, which upon its release last June, marked the Brisbane folk-rock singer’s first new single since 2017, when he released his seventh studio album, ‘Camacho’.