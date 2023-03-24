Pete Townshend shares first single in nearly 30 years, ‘Can’t Outrun The Truth’

The Who‘s Pete Townshend has released his first solo single in 29 years in the form of ‘Can’t Outrun The Truth’.

The track – released today (March 24) for charity – was composed and produced by Townshend’s partner Rachel Fuller under the pseudonym Charlie Pepper. All proceeds of the track’s vinyl sales, and an undisclosed portion of all digital downloads, will go towards the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Listen to Pete Townshend’s ‘Can’t Outrun The Truth’ below.

Townshend said of the track per a press statement: “The pandemic years were terrible for charities; the Teenage Cancer Trust was created in order to take the money from a series of concerts at the Albert Hall every year and various other things and that had all dropped out.”

“So, the idea of doing this, which is it’s something that has sprung out of Lockdown about mental illness, but also for this particular charity. If you’ve got a scenario in which somebody in your family or a teenager has got cancer, they’re being treated, Lockdown hits, and you’re not allowed to go and visit them. There’s a poignancy to the whole thing about the song,” he added.

Townshend’s most recent efforts as a solo artist came in 2015, when the new songs ‘Guantanamo’ and ‘How Can I Help You’ featured on the compilation album ‘Truancy: The Very Best Of Pete Townshend’.