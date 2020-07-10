Peter Bibby drops new single and video, ‘Whyalla’

West Coast outfit Peter Bibby and the Dog Act have released a new single, ‘Whyalla’.

Out today (July 10), the new song follows single ‘Ocean’, released in May and marking the first release from the cult musician since his 2018 album ‘Grand Champion’.

According to a press release, ‘Whyalla’ is “simultaneously a love letter and a cursing damnation to regional Australia”.

“I wrote this song a few years back after my mate Racoo asked me to write a song for an Australian road trip compilation she was putting together,” said Bibby.

“I don’t think it saw the light of day. I had a lot of help from Wikipedia.”

‘Whyalla’ is released alongside an official music video which you can watch below.

The video, directed by Brendan Hutchens, has been slated as “a hitchhiker’s guide to garage rock”.

“We shot this thing out in Glen Eagle’s Rest, due to COVID 19 we couldn’t shoot it in Whyalla,” Bibby explained.

“It came together nicely with the help of great friends, a great crew and a weird toilet cleaner who hung around telling us strange and creepy facts about the location.

“He said he was disappointed that we weren’t shooting a porno,” he adds.

Bibby has also announced the forthcoming release of his third studio album, ‘Mirage’, due for release on September 18.

On the album, Bibby said, “The Dog Act and I recorded this album in a week off in Perth between two Australian tours. We were match fit and full of beans.

“It was made better by the involvement of the fourth Dog, Mitch McDonald, who engineered the record and offered endless energy and ideas. I love this record.”

New album ‘Marge’ is out September 18, available to pre-order now.