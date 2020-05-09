Peter Bibby’s Dog Act shares new single and video ‘Oceans’

Peter Bibby’s latest project Dog Act have shared a new single, entitled ‘Oceans’. Bibby has also released a fittingly aquatic music video, directed by Duncan Wright and Luna Laure – watch it below:

The latest single is the first new material from the cult West Australian musician since his 2018 album ‘Grand Champion’. It will appear on a limited edition 7″ vinyl, with the B Sides ‘Quiver’ and ‘Melt’.

In a press statement, Bibby said the new song began as “a little sea shanty-esque poem scrawled on a piece of paper about going mad in the middle of the ocean”.

“I used vibrato on the guitars to give it a wobbly seasick kind of sound, and we had some mates join us in the studio to sing along and clink beers together in the final chorus to give it the vibe of a pack of people getting drunk on a boat,” he explained.

The music video was shot in a single weekend in Bibby’s native Fremantle, after the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic “put holes in [their] original plan”.

“I got a lot of seawater in my mouth for this video, but as we say in the game you have to suffer for the art. This is my second video featuring work overalls,” Bibby added.

Of late, Bibby has performed as part of several online music festivals, including ISOL-AID. Bibby also recently shared a cover of Angel Olsen’s ‘Shut Up Kiss Me’ for the GBH music magazine in France. Watch it below:

