Peter Busher to stage benefit gig for drummer Brian Booy at Perth’s Mustang Bar

In partnership with Mustang Bar

Highly regarded country music artist Peter Busher will lead his Lone Rangers in a special guest-studded salute to his long-time drummer, Brian Booy, who has recently been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

To celebrate the talent of his friend, Busher has invited many people who have played with Booy over his long career to take the stage at Perth’s Mustang Bar on Sunday May 21.

Advertisement

Booy told NME he is being kept in the dark as to who might make an appearance, but organiser Busher has said it will include two-time Grammy winner Lucky Oceans and noted Fremantle singer songwriter Jim Fisher, who was recently featured in the opening ceremony of the Transplant Games held in Perth.

The night will be in two parts. The first will feature Busher and The Lone Rangers, with many ex-band members joining in for a song or two. After intermission there will be a mix and match of stalwarts of the Perth music scene who have crossed paths with Booy through the decades.

Mustang Bar is an appropriate choice of venue as Booy and Busher held a Sunday residency at the Perth venue for more than a decade and recorded a classic live album there.

Booy was born and raised in Meekatharra, his family moving to Kalgoorlie when he started high school. His father played sax and mother played piano. Booy was tutored by his parents on their instruments and dreamt of a being a pop star when one night things took a left turn.

“I was about 16-17 and my ma and pa had gone off to do a show. I heard the car come back home straight away and I thought, ‘Ah, she’s forgotten her sheet music again.’ Instead, she said, “Quick, put some decent clothes on, you have to come and play drums.” Their drummer had taken ill, and they decided Booy would fill in.

In her haste his mother had overlooked one simple fact: that Booy had never played drums in his life. But after a quick word of encouragement, he was dressed and quickly behind the kit.

Advertisement

“My Dad was standing right beside me and guided me, and I reckon after three or four songs I was cooking.”

That night Booy’s choice of instrument changed forever. He was soon playing in bands around Kalgoorlie and would eventually move to Perth. He played whatever style was required but always maintained a particular fondness for country music. Booy spent a long time in No City Limits, a band led by Melody Pool’s father Alby, and even played some shows with Peter Busher’s father, John.

In the early 1980s he reconnected with a fellow Kalgoorlie musician Bryan Dennis as he was creating his alter ego Kevin Bloody Wilson. Booy would feature on Kevin’s first three albums and play with the internationally loved musical comedian for several years.

Booy and Busher first played together in a very early incarnation of Dude Ranch, but it would be several years later when Booy took over the drum stool that their musical bond would seal. Booy was there for most of the hundreds of shows the Lone Rangers played at the Mustang Bar.

“For me Brian was the perfect drummer,” Busher told NME. “Nobody I’ve played with can play a ballad better and he always knew his parts and usually everyone else’s. Brian always gives 100 percent.”

Booy is not sure if this will be his last show but even as his memory fades, he said he still “loves every hit.”

Peter Busher’s benefit concert for Brian Booy takes place at The Mustang Bar on Sunday, May 21. Tickets are $20 at the door