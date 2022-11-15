Peter Crouch releases charity Christmas album with Paul Potts to tackle oppression in Qatar

Peter Crouch has formed an unlikely duo with opera star Paul Potts to release a charity Christmas album, ‘Crouchy Conducts The Classics’.

The ex-England footballer and Potts (who rose to fame after winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2007) have released the eight-track record on Spotify, iTunes/Apple Music, and Amazon Music via Paddy Power Records.

Per a press release, 100 per cent of the profits from the album will be donated to LTBTQ+ charity Stonewall in a bid to tackle oppression in the 2022 World Cup host nation Qatar and beyond.

Additionally, Paddy Power has committed to a minimum donation of £25,000.

‘Crouchy Conducts The Classics’ sees Crouch and Potts deliver an unexpected upgrade to popular terrace football chants, creating reimagined versions of football fan favourites backed by a grand orchestral score and the Paddy Power Choir.

Working with acclaimed musical director and Royal Academy of Music alumni James Radford, Crouch underwent high-intensity classical training ahead of making his conducting debut on the project.

Songs include ‘Super Jacky Grealish’, ‘Englerland, Engerland, Engerland’ and ‘VAR My Lord’ – listen below via Spotify, and check out the preview video.

“I’ve always wanted to release my own album – so what better time than during a World Cup at Christmas?” said Crouch in a statement.

“We’ve taken the best terrace chants and sprinkled a bit of festive magic on them. The whole team put in a big shift and I’m really happy with the teamwork, dedication and the finished product. With Paddy Power’s bank roll and the people’s support, we hope a Christmas number one album is coming home…at the very least.”

Potts added: “Our goal with the album is to inspire England fans to cheer on the team give the country the lift they so desperately need right now. It was an honour to get the World Cup call-up from an England legend like Peter. I’ve always looked up to him.”

Qatar and World Cup organisers have faced ongoing criticism regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums, as well as the host nation’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is due to begin this Sunday (November 20). England’s first game will be against Iran next Monday (November 21).

England manager Gareth Southgate has promised that his players will speak out about human rights abuses during the tournament. “We have always spoken about issues we think should be talked about, particularly the ones we feel we can affect,” he said.

“Regarding the LGBT community, we stand for inclusivity and we are very, very strong on that. We think that is important in terms of all our supporters.”

Last weekend, Dua Lipa denied any involvement with the 2022 World Cup amid rumours that she was set to perform during the opening ceremony.

“I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup,” she wrote, explaining how she’d be “cheering England on from afar” instead.

Rod Stewart, meanwhile, has revealed that he turned down almost £1million to perform as part of the 2022 World Cup. “It’s not right to go,” he said. “And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms.”

Elsewhere, comedian Joe Lycett has urged David Beckham to end his partnership with this year’s tournament.