Peter Hook says the Red Hot Chili Peppers re-taught him and Bernard Sumner how to play ‘New Dawn Fades’

Peter Hook has recalled how he and Bernard Sumner were re-taught Joy Division‘s ‘New Dawn Fades’ by the Red Hot Chili Peppers before they played it on stage with Moby in 2001.

The Joy Division duo were invited by Moby to perform the 1979 song, which featured on the band’s debut album ‘Unknown Pleasures’, with him while New Order were touring with the ‘Play’ artist as part of his ‘Area 1’ North America tour in 2001.

Speaking during a new interview that was conducted with Hook for an online ‘In Conversation’ event to mark the 40th anniversary of Joy Division’s ‘Closer’, Hook recalled how the unlikely music lesson from the Chilis came about.

“One of my greatest moments was when we toured with Moby, and he was playing ‘New Dawn Fades’. He said to Bernard and I: ‘Why don’t you two get up and do it with us? Come on, it’ll be great,'” Hook remembered.

“We said: ‘Well, we don’t know it.’ And [Moby] got the Red Hot Chili Peppers to teach Bernard and I the music for ‘New Dawn Fades’ so we could go out and play it with him on stage.”

Hook added: “You think you wouldn’t ever forget [how to play the song], would you? That was one of the most surreal moments in my life, that particular episode.

“With people who are your contemporaries, your heroes in many ways — and they’re sat there teaching you your band’s song for a band that finished 40 years ago.”

Earlier this month, Hook spoke about playing ‘Closer‘ in full for the first time by describing it as one of his “greatest” moments as a musician.