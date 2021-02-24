Peter Hook & The Light announce 2022 Australia tour

Peter Hook & The Light have announced an Australian tour, scheduled for February and March 2022.

Announced on the group’s Instagram, each concert will feature both Joy Division albums performed in full, as well as singles and B-sides. An opening set of New Order material will also be played.

The trip Down Under is part of the band’s larger global tour, which currently includes the UK, France and New Zealand. Tickets for the band’s Australian tour go on sale 12pm AEDT this Monday (March 1) through Metropolis Touring.

Last year, Hook went into detail about the first time he met Joy Divison’s Ian Curtis at the Electric Circus.

“He was unique and he stuck out, shall we say. I went to his house which was in Stretford. Him and Debbie were living with Ian’s mother or grandmother at that time, they didn’t have their own place then… or they’d just moved in there temporarily,” he told the podcast Transmissions: The Definitive Story.

“Ian showed me his PA and said ‘Hey, have you heard this new Iggy Pop album? It’s just come out this week.’ I’d never heard Iggy Pop before. He played ‘China Girl’ off that album and I thought it’s great, and fell in love with it straight away and I thought… this is the guy.”

Peter Hook & The Light’s tour dates are:

FEBRUARY 2022

Friday 25 – Melbourne, The Forum

Saturday 26 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

MARCH 2022

Tuesday 1 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Thursday 3 – Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 4 – Perth, Astor Theatre