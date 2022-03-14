Petition launched to get Foo Fighters to add Adelaide date to 2022 Australian tour

A petition has been launched with the aim of getting the Foo Fighters to add an Adelaide leg to their Australian tour later this year.

After a one-off concert at Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium earlier this month – marking Australia’s first full-capacity stadium show by an international act since the COVID-19 pandemic began – Dave Grohl and co. revealed they would head back to Australia at the end of the year for a tour that currently includes stops in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Jordan Dzwiniel, who launched the petition a week ago, points out that the Foo Fighters have always included Adelaide when announcing Australian tours – except for one year, in 2011. That time around, a petition launched with enough signatures to convince them to schedule an Adelaide show, and the South Australian city has never missed out since, until now.

At time of writing (March 14), the petition – which is addressed to promoters Frontier Touring – is currently sitting at around 6,450 signatures, with a goal of 7,500. See it here. Neither Foo Fighters nor Frontier have responded to the call thus far.

“All 20 tracks on the setlist are treated like the classics they either are or will become, each one delivered with dazzling flourishes not present on the records,” NME‘s Matt Doria wrote of the band’s Geelong show earlier this month in a five-star review.

“After playing these songs nigh-on thousands of times, they’ve got them all nailed down to a T, each beat walloping and each lick soaring.”

The historic concert also saw the band pay tribute to the late Michael Gudinski, almost exactly a year since the Mushroom Group founder’s passing in March of 2021. “I would like to dedicate this last song to an old friend, who’s not here with us tonight – a person that always brought us over here, took care of us and made us happy – a sweet man, who made everything fun Down Under,” Grohl said.

“We would not be the band that we are today, here in Australia, if it wasn’t for the great, late Michael Gudinski. I never understood one word that motherfucker said, man – I swear to god, I couldn’t tell what he was saying. But I do know that he was full of love. So let’s give it back to him.”

The band then played their final song of the evening – ‘Everlong’ – with a fireworks display and an image of Gudinski projected onto the main screen. Drummer Taylor Hawkins wore a Mushroom Group shirt throughout the show, and his bass drum featured a photo of Gudinski.