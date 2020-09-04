Petro and Banoffee link up on new single ‘I Miss You’

Sydney producer Petro has linked up with Melbourne-born, LA-based artist Banoffee for their latest track ‘I Miss You’.

The song explores the crunchy, glitched hyper pop soundscape both artists have made themselves known for, but is still smacked with a decent helping of grit and darkness to balance it out.

“It’s definitely one of my favourite songs I’ve written in a while and the whole energy of the session was really refreshing, especially after being in lockdown,” Perto said of ‘I Miss You’ in a press statement.

Advertisement

﻿

In a separate statement, Banoffee added her own insight, explaining that she “wrote the lyrics to express the feelings of sadness and frustration that come with having a friend in trouble.

“In the end we’re all helpless and support is all we can offer. ‘I Miss You’ is about missing someone who’s lost in their own web.”

‘I Miss You’ marks the third original release of Perto’s this year, following ‘IDFC’ with Whipped Cream and Ravenna Golden, as well as ‘Remain’ with Mixed Matches.

This is Banoffee’s first release of 2020 since she dropped her debut album, ‘Look At Us Now Dad’, in February.

Advertisement

NME Australia called the album one of the best Australian albums of 2020 so far, writing “Dealing with hereditary trauma, an acceptance of her own personal shortcomings and a determination to find herself once again, Banoffee expresses her inner turmoil with devastating frankness superimposed over sparkle-driven spot-lit electropop.”