pH-1 announces Australian leg of ‘About Damn Time’ world tour

Korean-American rapper pH-1 has announced an Australian leg for his ongoing ‘About Damn Time’ world tour.

Today (March 27), pH-1’s label H1GHR MUSIC revealed that the rapper is set to tour Australia, as part of his larger ‘About Damn Time’ world tour. The three-date tour will kick off in Sydney on May 9, followed by shows in Brisbane and Melbourne on May 11 and 13, respectively.

Tickets for the Australian leg of pH-1’s ‘About Damn Time’ world tour are set to go on sale this Friday (March 31) at 10am local time. Venues and dates, as well as links to tickets, can be found on Kohai.

pH-1’s North American ‘About Damn Time’ tour dates are:

MAY

09 – Sydney, Australia, Metro Theatre

11 – Brisbane, Australia, Tivoli

13 – Melbourne, Australia, 170 Russell

The Australian dates of pH-1’s ‘About Damn Time’ comes as the rapper is in the middle of the tour’s Asia leg. He is next set to play Tokyo’s WWX in April, before headed in Manila and Jakarta in early May.

The tour will be in support of pH-1’s second studio album ‘But for Now Leave Me Alone’, which was released in September 2022. The record included features by South Korean rappers and singers Woo, Paloalto and Mokyo along with American artists Los and UMI.

In other K-pop news, TWICE member Chaeyoung recently suggested that there might be more solo projects from the group’s members in the future. Notably, groupmate Nayeon was the first to officially release solo music last year with the mini-album ‘IM NAYEON’.