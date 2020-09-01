Andrew Lloyd Webber has shared an unlikely take on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s recent joint single ‘WAP’ – you can watch the video below.

The 72-year old composer took to his official TikTok account over the weekend to post the 10-second clip, which sees him dancing to the collaborative track at his home. In the following shot, he then plays the dramatic organ introduction to 1986’s Phantom of the Opera.

“Phantom of the WAPera ft. the man himself,” Lloyd Webber captioned the upload.

Viewers have since begun sharing the TikTok video on Twitter. “Ban TikTok immediately,” commented one user, while another said that Lloyd Webber’s rendition made them feel “uncomfortable”.

“I literally don’t care about TikTok itself at all, but if anyone claims this isn’t pure art then they’re wrong,” a third wrote. You can see those posts and more reactions below.

idk why but the idea of ALW listening to WAP makes me uncomfortable — biscooti cookie (@Abbykl1) August 28, 2020

No one:

Not a living soul:

Not even the dead:@OfficialALW: I wonder how WAP and Phantom of the Opera sound together….. THERE IS NO REASON THIS SHOULD EXIST 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/oW9D179MX5 — Kuro Hime 【黒姫】 (@kurohime_91) September 1, 2020

I literally don't care about TikTok itself at all, but if anyone claims this isn't pure art then they're wrong — John // BLM (@Apollo9898) August 28, 2020

Literally how can people hate on this???? I love every moment of it. This is SOOOO ALW. He is this insane mix of weird and hilarious and it works for him!!! He is an icon and a legend and we have NO CHOICE but to stan. PERIOD. https://t.co/HzEaPRuwCr — Dan-y'all the belty cat (@daniel_baskins) August 30, 2020

i disagree this is the best thing ever https://t.co/JAiCx8hzhc — adri (@adrienne_bc) August 29, 2020

WHERE IS THE REST- https://t.co/7FKzRyzTZy — The Illest Villain™ (@angrybIackyouth) August 30, 2020

Meanwhile, another TikTok user has mashed up ‘WAP’ with Taylor Swift’s ‘You Belong With Me’. Cardi B has since responded to the clip, sharing it on her official Twitter profile. “I ain’t saw that coming,” she wrote.

Last month, Lloyd Webber criticised 2019’s film adaptation of his hit musical Cats, saying that “the whole thing was ridiculous”.

“The problem with the film was that [director] Tom Hooper decided that he didn’t want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show,” he explained.