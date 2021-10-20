Phebe Starr announces debut album ‘Heavy Metal Flower Petal’, shares new single ‘Air’

Pop singer-songwriter Phebe Starr has announced her debut studio album, ‘Heavy Metal Flower Petal’.

The album’s announcement coincides with the release of a new single, ‘Air’. It was premiered on triple j last night (October 19) before its official release today. Starr co-wrote the song with Vlossom‘s Alister Wright, marking the first time the two artists had collaborated. Wright also served as the song’s co-producer, alongside former Little Scout drummer Miro Mackie.

Starr has also shared a music video for ‘Air’, which she co-directed alongside Ella Chau. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Starr explained that the song came about in a jam session between her and Wright – resulting in a spontaneous burst of creativity that lead to the song being written quickly.

“The song was written and produced in a matter of minutes,” she said.

“All attempts to improve on it took the humanness out of it, and by losing that we lost the magic and the essence of what we created.”

‘Air’ will feature on ‘Heavy Metal Flower Petal’ alongside ‘Rollercoaster Man’, which the singer released last week (October 14).

The album features further collaborations with Wright and Mackie, as well as producers/musicians Japanese Wallpaper and Xavier Dunn.

Starr notes in the press statement that the album is “messy and traumatic,” but also “feels like the start of something new”.

“The whole album is about my process of letting myself feel things that I was afraid to.

“It’s about letting myself be tender and vulnerable,” she said, “[and] learning how to incorporate the feminine into my narrative.”

‘Heavy Metal Flower Petal’ is set for release on February 16, 2022.