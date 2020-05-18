Phi11a drops glitchy lofi music video for latest single ‘Witness’

Phi11a has released the official music video for his latest single ‘Witness’ which saw the rising Aussie rapper team up with Trippie Redd.

The official music video dropped today (May 19) and was premiered by global hip-hop tastemakers Lyrical Lemonade and edited by up-and-coming Sydney director Murli Dhir. Watch it below.

Advertisement

The collaboration between Phi11a and Redd was some years in the making, according to Phi11a, who says he had envisioned US emo-trap rapper Redd on the track when he wrote it back in 2018 in his Western Sydney home studio.

“It’s crazy. When I originally started working on this song, I thought of either Trippie or Young Thug for the feature (if there’d be one),” he said in a press statement.

“He understood the spookiness and gloom within the song, but also its explosive potential. His verse is crazy. It’s straight from the playbook of my favourite Trippie era.”

“So even from the start I feel like the song had his energy in it.”

‘Witness’ marks Phi11a’s first release of 2020. Last year saw him release his debut single ‘Overdose’ which followed with the release of his mixtape ‘Sad Cowboy Shit’.

Advertisement

Trippie Redd has spent 2020 teasing his upcoming project ‘Pegasus’, while releasing singles from his late 2019 mixtape ‘A Love Letter To You 4’, including ‘Yell Oh’ featuring Young Thug and ‘The Way’ featuring Russ.

Redd’s latest single ‘Excitement’, released last week, featured a surprise collaboration with rapper Partynextdoor.

Earlier this year, Redd also responded to Eminem who name checked him in his most recent album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’.