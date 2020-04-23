Phi11a links up with Trippie Redd for new single ‘Witness’

Sydney rapper Phi11a has teamed up with Trippie Redd for his new single ‘Witness’. Listen to it below.

The collaboration was some years in the making, with Phi11a saying that he had envisioned US emo-trap rapper Redd on the track when he wrote it back in 2018 in his Western Sydney home studio using his $300 microphone.

“It’s crazy. When I originally started working on this song, I thought of either Trippie or Young Thug for the feature (if there’d be one),” he said in a press statement.

“He understood the spookiness and gloom within the song, but also its explosive potential. His verse is crazy. It’s straight from the playbook of my favourite Trippie era.”

“So even from the start I feel like the song had his energy in it.”

‘Witness’ marks Phi11a’s first release of 2020, after his multiple releases of 2019. Last year saw him release his debut single ‘Overdose’ which followed with the release of his mixtape ‘Sad Cowboy Shit’.

Trippie Redd has spent 2020 teasing his upcoming project ‘Pegasus’, while still releasing singles from his late 2019 mixtape ‘A Love Letter To You 4’, including ‘Yell Oh’ featuring Young Thug and ‘The Way’ featuring Russ.

Earlier this year, Redd also responded to Eminem who name checked him in his most recent album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’.