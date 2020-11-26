Phi11a returns with new break-up track, ‘I Try’

Phi11a has been keeping himself busy throughout 2020, and now he’s ready to cap a big year off with one more new track, ‘I Try’.

Playing in the emo rap space of Juice WRLD and Lil Uzi Vert, the song sees Phi11a try to take accountability for his actions on the back-end of a break-up.

“I was really upset after a break-up” Phi11a said of the song in a press statement.

“It was like two in the morning, I had just run out of weed/wine and couldn’t get to sleep – that’s when the songs chorus was gifted to me. Its message is about never giving up and revolves around the theme that you should celebrate someone if they are trying their best, no matter what!”

‘I Try’ marks the third release of Phi11a’s this year, and follows directly from ‘Dirty Dancer‘ which dropped last month. The song saw Phi11a work with producer Scott Storch, whose previous collaborators include Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle and Megan Thee Stallion.

Phi11a kicked off the year with the release of ‘Witness‘, where he teamed up with Trippie Redd.

“He understood the spookiness and gloom within the song, but also its explosive potential. His verse is crazy. It’s straight from the playbook of my favourite Trippie era,” Phi11a said of the collaboration.

“So even from the start I feel like the song had his energy in it.”